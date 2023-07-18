Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,560 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 811,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 258,443 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 33.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 42,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $2,741,393,000,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 94.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. 1,834,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,498,598. The company has a market capitalization of $263.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

