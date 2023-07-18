Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stephens lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald's news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.79. 295,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

