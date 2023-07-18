Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,941,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,296,431. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

