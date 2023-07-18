Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hubbell makes up about 0.7% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hubbell by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.84. 27,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $184.23 and a fifty-two week high of $337.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.79%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

