Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $544,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.90. 32,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.43. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.17.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at $35,034,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $426,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,871.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total transaction of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,795 shares of company stock worth $21,180,395 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

