Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.9% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $274,816,000,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.64. 45,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,746. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $481.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.29.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

