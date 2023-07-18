Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,964 Shares of Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dividend Performers ETF (BATS:IPDP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,964 shares during the period. Dividend Performers ETF makes up about 1.3% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC owned about 84.91% of Dividend Performers ETF worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dividend Performers ETF by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Dividend Performers ETF Price Performance

BATS:IPDP traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Dividend Performers ETF Profile

The Dividend Performers ETF (IPDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide income through an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying, large-cap US stocks combined with credit spread options on an S&P 500 ETF or index. IPDP was launched on Dec 24, 2018 and is managed by Innovative Portfolios.

