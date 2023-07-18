Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.07. The company had a trading volume of 459,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $245.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

