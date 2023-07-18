Shentu Trading Up 2.2% This Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001967 BTC on major exchanges. Shentu has a total market cap of $54.39 million and $1.59 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 122,325,260 coins and its circulating supply is 92,707,223 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

