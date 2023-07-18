Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the June 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 168,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,576. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.