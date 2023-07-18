Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.25 and last traded at $65.83. Approximately 3,856,730 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 17,125,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.68.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Shopify by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

