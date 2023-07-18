Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$86.30 and last traded at C$86.73. 892,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,835,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.63.

Shopify Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$68.81. The stock has a market cap of C$105.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.