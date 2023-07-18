Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Expands By 92.3%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Abcam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abcam by 72.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abcam by 820.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

