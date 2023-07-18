Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Expands By 92.3%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCMGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Abcam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abcam

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Abcam in the first quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abcam by 72.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abcam by 820.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Abcam by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

