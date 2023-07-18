Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Expands By 92.3%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 92.3% from the June 15th total of 769,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ABCM opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Abcam has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
