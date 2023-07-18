Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expands By 72.8%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the June 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AEMD opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

