Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Decreases By 26.4%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the June 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AWRE traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.57. 9,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,837. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.33. Aware has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aware by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aware by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Aware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

