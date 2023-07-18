Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Declines By 19.9%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 297,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BJDX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,179. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.53.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
