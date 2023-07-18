Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Declines By 19.9%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 297,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJDX traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 74,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,179. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.53.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

