Short Interest in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Decreases By 64.7%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ BCAN traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 2,547,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,020. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.97. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $16.38.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.