Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Increases By 16.1%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Camber Energy Stock Up 5.2 %
CEI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 2,301,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,560. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46.
Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.
Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.
