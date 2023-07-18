Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Increases By 16.1%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Camber Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

CEI stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 2,301,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,560. Camber Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46.

Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 38.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 629,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 176,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 44.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camber Energy by 268.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.

