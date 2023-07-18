Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Increases By 16.7%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Celtic Trading Up 3.4 %
Celtic stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Celtic has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.94.
About Celtic
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.