Short Interest in Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Increases By 16.7%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Celtic Trading Up 3.4 %

Celtic stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Celtic has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

