Short Interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Rises By 18.1%

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 219,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Checkpoint Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $622,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1,924.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 192,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CKPT shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $54.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $76.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.18. 578,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,701. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 32,142.86% and a negative return on equity of 3,651.55%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

