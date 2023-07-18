Short Interest in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Grows By 142.2%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the June 15th total of 805,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,518. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 89.72% and a negative net margin of 12,005.79%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 399.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 481,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 19.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,957 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.
