Short Interest in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Grows By 142.2%

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 142.2% from the June 15th total of 805,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,518. The company has a market capitalization of $202.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 89.72% and a negative net margin of 12,005.79%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Several research firms have recently commented on CUE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,381,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 102,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 399.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 481,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 19.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 545,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 87,957 shares in the last quarter. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

