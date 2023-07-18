Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Declines By 45.2%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EONGY shares. Societe Generale downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of E.On stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $12.75. 20,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. E.On has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.85.

E.On Increases Dividend

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. E.On had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.4022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.38. This represents a yield of 3.03%. E.On’s payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

About E.On

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.