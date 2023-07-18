Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declines By 71.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the June 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EXG traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 495,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,890. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $9.31.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0553 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

