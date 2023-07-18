Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Declines By 68.9%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Emmaus Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.24 during trading hours on Monday. Emmaus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

