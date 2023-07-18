Short Interest in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Increases By 41.7%

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 138,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidus Investment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,338. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $506.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.86%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

