Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Expands By 42.2%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HISF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1483 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HISF. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.