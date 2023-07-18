Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Expands By 42.2%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the June 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of HISF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $46.49.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1483 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
