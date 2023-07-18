Short Interest in Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Declines By 69.2%

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Furukawa Electric Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:FUWAY traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.28. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056. Furukawa Electric has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.93.
About Furukawa Electric
