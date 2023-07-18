Short Interest in Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Declines By 48.9%

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,670,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GRCU traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,378,748. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.