Short Interest in Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU) Declines By 48.9%

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,670,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GRCU traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,378,748. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get Green Cures & Botanical Distribution alerts:

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Inc operates various services and products in the medical marijuana and botanical industry. It focuses on the production, distribution, and management of cannabis-derived products. The company's products comprise nutritional supplements, vitamins, minerals, herbs/botanicals, sports nutrition, and specialty products.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Cures & Botanical Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.