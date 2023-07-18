Short Interest in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Expands By 155.8%

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GHI shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

GHI stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The company has a current ratio of 21.06, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $363.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 64.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is 66.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

