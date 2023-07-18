Short Interest in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Decreases By 24.5%

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 205,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after acquiring an additional 32,305 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Price Performance

NASDAQ HWKN traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.29. 85,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.82. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $52.03.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.44 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

