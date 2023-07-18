Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Declines By 70.6%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLFP traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

