Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Decreases By 49.2%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the June 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of HENKY traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. 15,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $19.07.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $0.3363 dividend. This is an increase from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

