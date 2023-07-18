Short Interest in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTW) Drops By 71.4%

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Plate Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 948,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Performance

Home Plate Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Home Plate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

Home Plate Acquisition Company Profile

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

