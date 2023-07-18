Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Declines By 25.0%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% during the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 2.1 %

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,931,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,475. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 132.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

