Short Interest in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Declines By 49.3%

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hurco Companies Trading Up 1.5 %

HURC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. 9,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,733. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.45. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million during the quarter.

Hurco Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HURC shares. TheStreet cut Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hurco Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hurco Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

