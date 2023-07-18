Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Grows By 150.0%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hypera Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. Hypera has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.08.
About Hypera
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hypera
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.