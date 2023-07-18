Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Grows By 150.0%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hypera Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HYPMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. Hypera has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

