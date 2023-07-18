Short Interest in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Drops By 47.6%

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 46,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Investar from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Investar from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Investar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Investar during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investar by 79.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Investar Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of ISTR stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.57. 13,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Investar has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $23.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Investar had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $21.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

Investar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.