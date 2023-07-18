Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Decreases By 47.4%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,653. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.7288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

