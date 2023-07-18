Short Interest in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Grows By 128.6%

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

PABU stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,305. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $50.29.

Get iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.