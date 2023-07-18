Short Interest in Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Declines By 47.6%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the June 15th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,030.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGRVF traded up $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.00. 2,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.16. Legrand has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Legrand will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

