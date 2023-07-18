Short Interest in Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Rises By 17.8%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOIMF traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 357 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $652.19 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.