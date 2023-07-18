Short Interest in Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Rises By 17.8%

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 53.0 days.

Loomis AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOIMF traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. 357 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Loomis AB has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $652.19 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

