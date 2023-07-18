Short Interest in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Decreases By 32.6%

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 374,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Materion by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Materion by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Materion by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.35. 96,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,498. Materion has a 12 month low of $64.89 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.34.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.09%.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

