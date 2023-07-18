Short Interest in NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Grows By 43.6%

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the June 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSSXF remained flat at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

NS Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.