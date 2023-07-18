Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Decreases By 26.3%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 1,038,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,655.0 days.
ORIX Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $17.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.
ORIX Company Profile
