Short Interest in ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF) Decreases By 26.3%

ORIX Co. (OTCMKTS:ORXCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 1,038,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,655.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXCF remained flat at $17.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

