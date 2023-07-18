Short Interest in Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Drops By 33.3%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Österreichische Post Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OSTIY remained flat at $19.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. Österreichische Post has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.
Österreichische Post Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.6464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.49%.
Österreichische Post Company Profile
Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Türkiye, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.
