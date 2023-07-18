Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Grows By 79.0%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 79.0% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of FENG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,956. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

