Short Interest in Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Declines By 34.4%

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the June 15th total of 924,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,213.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RUSMF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Russel Metals in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 3.7 %

OTCMKTS RUSMF traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.80. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

