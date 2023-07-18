Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Decreases By 38.5%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,603,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 2,607,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.51. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168. Saputo has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.