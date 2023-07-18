Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Decreases By 38.5%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,603,600 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 2,607,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAPIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Saputo Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.51. 2,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168. Saputo has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

About Saputo

(Get Free Report)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.