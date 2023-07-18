Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Expands By 50.0%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88,016 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 219,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69,754 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 397,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 128,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 976.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 543,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 493,415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Screaming Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SCRMW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.46.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.