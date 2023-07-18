Short Interest in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Decreases By 33.9%

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 659,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. TheStreet raised SkyWest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised SkyWest from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

SkyWest Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,818. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $42.56. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.09. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $691.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,432,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,955,000 after purchasing an additional 71,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,413,000 after acquiring an additional 251,492 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,513,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,010,000 after acquiring an additional 395,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,558,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

